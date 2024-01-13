Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 167.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of ADC opened at $62.86 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

