Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 167.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,577,000 after acquiring an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

