AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 34.1% in December

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

