AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of AGRIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

