AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
Shares of AGRIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
