Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of Air T stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. Air T has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

