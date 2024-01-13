Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

