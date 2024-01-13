Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) by 1,166.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Akanda Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ AKAN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Akanda has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.35.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

