Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in December

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 919,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

AKRTF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

