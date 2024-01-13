Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Down 85.2% in December

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 919,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AKRTF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.
