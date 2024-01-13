Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Short Interest Up 70.1% in December

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the December 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Akili Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AKLI stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Akili has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Get Akili alerts:

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Akili had a negative return on equity of 76.97% and a negative net margin of 6,265.48%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akili will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

Akili Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Akili during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Akili in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akili by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Akili by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.