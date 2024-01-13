Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Down 51.4% in December

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAR opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%.

Institutional Trading of Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alarum Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ALAR Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Alarum Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

