Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.56.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

ACI stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $112,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.