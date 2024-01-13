Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $533,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

