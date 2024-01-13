Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,229. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

