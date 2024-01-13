Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

