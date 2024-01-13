Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the December 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.