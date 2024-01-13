Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $225.25

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €225.25 ($247.53) and traded as high as €244.00 ($268.13). Allianz shares last traded at €242.20 ($266.15), with a volume of 496,057 shares.
Allianz Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €235.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €225.45.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
