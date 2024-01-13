Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 168,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.38. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALLT

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.