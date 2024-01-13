AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 11,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALVR

AlloVir Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.