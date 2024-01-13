Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 106,982 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $59,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

