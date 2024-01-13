Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $212.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

