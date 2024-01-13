Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,034 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.73% of MarketAxess worth $58,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.09.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $268.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

