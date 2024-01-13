Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,018,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 7.47% of Varex Imaging worth $56,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

