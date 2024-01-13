Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,172,695 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 846.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172,695 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Graphic Packaging worth $54,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

