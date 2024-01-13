Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,604 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $58,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $351.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $234.61 and a 1-year high of $372.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.