Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

