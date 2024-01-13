Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $28,698.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

