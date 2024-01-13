Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 509.0% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alstom Stock Performance
ALSMY opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.
Alstom Company Profile
