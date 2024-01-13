Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 509.0% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALSMY opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

