Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 3,110,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,622,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $644.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $63,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

