Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.25 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.75. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

