Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €113.20 ($124.40) and last traded at €114.20 ($125.49). 5,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €116.40 ($127.91).

Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $615.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

