Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Raised by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.36. 600,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,069. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

