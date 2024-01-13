American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AXP. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.21.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.