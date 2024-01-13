American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

