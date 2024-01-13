American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $11.28. American Public Education shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 132,160 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

American Public Education Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.27. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.22 million. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $32,096.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $32,096.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

