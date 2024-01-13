Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.74 million. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after buying an additional 412,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

