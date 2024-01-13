AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 276,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,120,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AXR stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.96.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMREP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMREP by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

