Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price at $14.17

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

AGTI stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.24 million, a PE ratio of -90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $201,448.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,172,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,232 shares of company stock valued at $852,900 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 682.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

