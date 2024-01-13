Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target at $15.50

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on EVER shares. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley upgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote
EverQuote Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of EVER stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $352.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EverQuote
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.