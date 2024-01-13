Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target at $15.50

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVER shares. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley upgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Down 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EverQuote by 63.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 30.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $352.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.