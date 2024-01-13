Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $474.92

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $479.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of URI stock opened at $559.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.84. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 40.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

