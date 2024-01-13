Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

