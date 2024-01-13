Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 93 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

WM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,758. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

