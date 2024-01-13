Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,156 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. 763,393 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

