AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $310.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.07.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. AON has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

