Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.21.

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $60,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $165,197.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,506.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,264. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

