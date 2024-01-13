Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,609 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 13,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 49,149 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $151.25. 4,083,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.09 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

