Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTOGet Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $408,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

APTO stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.40. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTO

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.