Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $408,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

APTO stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Free Report ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.40. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

