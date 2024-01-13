Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $408,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %
APTO stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on APTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTO
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.