Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aravive Price Performance
ARAV stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.
About Aravive
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
