Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ARAV stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Aravive by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,174,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aravive by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aravive by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

