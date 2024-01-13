Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an inline rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

