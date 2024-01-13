Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $167.00

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 167.45 ($2.13), with a volume of 891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 192.36. The company has a market capitalization of £51.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.55 and a beta of -0.19.

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

