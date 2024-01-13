Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,036. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.